Blockearth Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges (BLET)

Blockearth (BLET) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 30th. During the last seven days, Blockearth has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. Blockearth has a total market capitalization of $36.50 million and $0.50 worth of Blockearth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockearth token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000532 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Blockearth was first traded on October 7th, 2021. Blockearth’s official Twitter account is @blockearth_g and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockearth’s official website is blockearth.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockearth (BLET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Blockearth has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Blockearth is 0.12621394 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockearth.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockearth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockearth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockearth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

