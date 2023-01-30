BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,900 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the December 31st total of 136,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MYI stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.46. 193,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,655. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0405 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYI. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the second quarter worth $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the third quarter valued at $66,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the second quarter valued at $115,000.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

