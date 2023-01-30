BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,935 shares of company stock worth $44,866,323 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlackRock Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $738.80.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $6.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $752.87. The company had a trading volume of 113,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,297. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $831.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $724.49 and its 200 day moving average is $676.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 57.50%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

