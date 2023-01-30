Bitsubishi Price Reaches $85.34 on Exchanges (BITSU)

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Bitsubishi token can currently be purchased for about $85.34 or 0.00435375 BTC on exchanges. Bitsubishi has a market cap of $27.02 billion and $71.21 worth of Bitsubishi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitsubishi has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi Token Profile

Bitsubishi’s genesis date was April 26th, 2022. Bitsubishi’s total supply is 333,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,666,666 tokens. Bitsubishi’s official website is bitsubishi.net. Bitsubishi’s official Twitter account is @bitsubishi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitsubishi is bitsubishi-coin.gitbook.io/bitsubishi.

Buying and Selling Bitsubishi

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitsubishi (BITSU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitsubishi has a current supply of 333,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitsubishi is 85.34032751 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitsubishi.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitsubishi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitsubishi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitsubishi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

