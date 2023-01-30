Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) Trading Up 148.4% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded 35.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Latinum has traded up 148.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Latinum has a total market capitalization of $76.81 million and $5.66 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Latinum token can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000826 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bitcoin Latinum

Bitcoin Latinum’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Latinum is www.bitcoinlatinum.com. Bitcoin Latinum’s official message board is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Latinum

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Latinum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Latinum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

