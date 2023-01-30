Bitcoin Gold Price Up 3% Over Last 7 Days (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $303.22 million and $9.86 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for about $17.31 or 0.00072999 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.58 or 0.00196381 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00046638 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002100 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

