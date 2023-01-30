Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Tops $16.21 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.21 or 0.00071090 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $283.97 million and approximately $10.46 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00195534 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00043746 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002100 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

