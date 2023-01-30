Beta Finance Trading Up 11.6% Over Last Week (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Beta Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.0974 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular exchanges. Beta Finance has a total market capitalization of $63.01 million and $5.45 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Beta Finance

Beta Finance launched on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,969,697 tokens. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beta Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beta Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

