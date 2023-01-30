Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY) Short Interest Update

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the December 31st total of 4,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 540,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days. Currently, 11.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berkshire Grey
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGRY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Berkshire Grey Stock Up 5.8 %
NASDAQ:BGRY opened at $1.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46. Berkshire Grey has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $4.12.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Berkshire Grey to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.
About Berkshire Grey
Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.
Featured Stories
