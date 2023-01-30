Berkshire Bank Sells 8,689 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Berkshire Bank cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,689 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 25,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,396 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.19. 355,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,109,176. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.82. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $68.12.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

