Berkshire Bank Sells 508 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Berkshire Bank cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.6 %

SHW stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $230.00. The company had a trading volume of 356,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,951. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.74. The stock has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $295.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.47.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Articles

