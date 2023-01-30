Berkshire Bank Sells 302 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Berkshire Bank cut its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. MetLife makes up 1.2% of Berkshire Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,149 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in MetLife by 3,664.1% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,959,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,969 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in MetLife by 296.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,497,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,079 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,934,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in MetLife by 309.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,277 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469,482. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.05 and a 200-day moving average of $68.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.41 and a 12-month high of $77.36.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 75.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

