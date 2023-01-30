Berkshire Bank Invests $1.32 Million in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Berkshire Bank bought a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 106,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 379.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 104,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 82,400 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 260,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,330,000 after buying an additional 18,863 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 82.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 29.2% during the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 16,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TFC. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.59.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

TFC stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.55. 602,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,130,740. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

