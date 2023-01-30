Berkshire Bank Has $4.96 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Berkshire Bank lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,319 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Berkshire Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.53. 246,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,266. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $104.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

