Berkshire Bank Has $2.94 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Berkshire Bank raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,982.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,112.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,615 shares of company stock valued at $13,115,191. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accenture Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.79.

Shares of ACN traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $275.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,202. The company has a market cap of $173.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.16. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $360.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.