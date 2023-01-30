Berkshire Bank Has $15.49 Million Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Berkshire Bank lowered its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 4.7% of Berkshire Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Berkshire Bank owned 0.13% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 356,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,784,000 after acquiring an additional 27,004 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $331,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 179,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,518,000 after purchasing an additional 25,713 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.89. 102,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,458. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.39. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.26 and a one year high of $127.25.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.192 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.