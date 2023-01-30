Berkshire Bank Has $15.49 Million Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Berkshire Bank lowered its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 4.7% of Berkshire Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Berkshire Bank owned 0.13% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 356,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,784,000 after acquiring an additional 27,004 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $331,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 179,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,518,000 after purchasing an additional 25,713 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.89. 102,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,458. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.39. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.26 and a one year high of $127.25.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
