Berkshire Bank Buys 287 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Berkshire Bank increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,713 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 82,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 17,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Price Performance

OC stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,449. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.79.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 15.31%.

In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,307.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,307.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $324,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,305.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OC. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.93.

Owens Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.