Berkshire Bank Boosts Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Berkshire Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 254,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,759,000 after purchasing an additional 21,213 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Waste Management by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WM. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.36.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $2.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $154.80. 304,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,691. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

