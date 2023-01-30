Berenberg Bank Reiterates €43.00 Price Target for Renault (EPA:RNO)

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) has been given a €43.00 ($46.74) target price by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.55% from the company’s previous close.

RNO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($39.13) target price on Renault in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.78) target price on Renault in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($42.39) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($34.78) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €31.00 ($33.70) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Renault Price Performance

Shares of RNO stock traded up €0.38 ($0.41) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €38.21 ($41.53). The stock had a trading volume of 1,179,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is €31.26. Renault has a 12-month low of €73.71 ($80.12) and a 12-month high of €100.70 ($109.46).

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

