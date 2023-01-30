Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,700

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,640 ($32.69) to GBX 2,700 ($33.43) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bellway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays started coverage on Bellway in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Get Bellway alerts:

Bellway Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLWYF remained flat at $18.30 during trading on Monday. Bellway has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average is $24.45.

About Bellway

Bellway Plc is a holding company, which engages in the house building business. Its activities include building and selling of new and second hand homes. The company was founded by Russell Bell, John Bell and John Thomas Bell in 1946 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.