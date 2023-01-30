BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $286.43.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BGNE shares. StockNews.com upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Cowen increased their price target on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim increased their target price on BeiGene from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BeiGene from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

BeiGene Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $259.80 on Wednesday. BeiGene has a twelve month low of $118.18 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($5.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.02) by ($1.37). The firm had revenue of $387.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.25 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 171.94% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BeiGene news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,987 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $417,548.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,629,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,994,897.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.29, for a total transaction of $251,204.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $417,548.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,629,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,994,897.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,033 shares of company stock worth $9,407,504. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BeiGene

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 124,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,413,000 after purchasing an additional 23,721 shares during the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,408,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,714,000 after purchasing an additional 198,778 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in BeiGene by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in BeiGene by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile



BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

