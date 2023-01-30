Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Short Interest Update

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the December 31st total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BCEKF opened at $0.61 on Monday. Bear Creek Mining has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Bear Creek Mining from C$3.85 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Bear Creek Mining Corp. is an exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal properties. Its portfolio includes Corani and Santa Ana. The company was founded by Andrew T. Swarthout and Catherine McLeod-Seltzer on August 31, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

