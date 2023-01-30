Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Short Interest Update

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the December 31st total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Bear Creek Mining Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of BCEKF opened at $0.61 on Monday. Bear Creek Mining has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Bear Creek Mining from C$3.85 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.
Bear Creek Mining Company Profile
Bear Creek Mining Corp. is an exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal properties. Its portfolio includes Corani and Santa Ana. The company was founded by Andrew T. Swarthout and Catherine McLeod-Seltzer on August 31, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bear Creek Mining (BCEKF)
- Constellation Brands: Are Consumers Trading Down for Rail Drinks?
- Capital One Stock: Will Subprime Borrowers Spoil the Rally?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.