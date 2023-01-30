Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $45.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.74. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Transactions at Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.93% and a negative net margin of 343.05%. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue was up 1875.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $2,178,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,427.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $2,178,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,427.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 47,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $2,130,382.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,843.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,020 shares of company stock valued at $4,975,321 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 623.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 31.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $86,000. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Featured Stories

