BCK Capital Management LP Takes Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in STORE Capital by 57.5% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in STORE Capital by 48.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in STORE Capital during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in STORE Capital by 283.3% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

STORE Capital Trading Up 0.0 %

STORE Capital Profile

NYSE:STOR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.21. The company had a trading volume of 546,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,758. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.54. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

