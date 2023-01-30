BCK Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

BCK Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,916 shares during the quarter. EPAM Systems accounts for about 3.1% of BCK Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 443.8% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 59.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 78.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 430.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $414.00 to $399.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.20.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

EPAM Systems stock traded down $4.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $337.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,670. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $496.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $339.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.72. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.59.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.63. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.