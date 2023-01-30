BCK Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 4,036 Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 75.0% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 27.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 3,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $257,233.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,526.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 3,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $257,233.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,526.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $11,488,913.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,661,129.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,234 shares of company stock valued at $15,926,470 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. OTR Global raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.05.

Shares of QSR stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,843. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.05 and a 200-day moving average of $60.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $68.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 36.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Articles

