BCK Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000. EVO Payments comprises 0.9% of BCK Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,366,000 after acquiring an additional 75,787 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,612,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,931,000 after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,590,000 after purchasing an additional 74,951 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,169,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,015,000 after purchasing an additional 609,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,063,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,907 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at EVO Payments

In other news, insider Darren Wilson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,690.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ EVOP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,229. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.94. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $33.98.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.65 million. Research analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

