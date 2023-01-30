Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Given New C$1.25 Price Target at Cormark

Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Cormark from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s current price.

Barksdale Resources Stock Performance

Barksdale Resources stock traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$0.80. 263,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,174. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. Barksdale Resources has a one year low of C$0.28 and a one year high of C$0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.48 million and a PE ratio of -23.53.

Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barksdale Resources will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Barksdale Resources

Barksdale Resources Corp. focuses on acquiring and exploring precious and base metal projects in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's flagship asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

