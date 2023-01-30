Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Aviva (LON:AV)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 564 ($6.98) target price on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on AV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 485 ($6.00) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.69) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.31) to GBX 535 ($6.62) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 520.57 ($6.45).
AV opened at GBX 457.40 ($5.66) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 447.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 428.17. The company has a market cap of £12.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,574.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.57.
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
