Barclays Raises Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $250.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ROK. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $269.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $259.69.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE ROK opened at $286.46 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $295.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $76,940.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,594. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,410,562 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROK. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,703,000 after purchasing an additional 800,290 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,398,000 after purchasing an additional 764,385 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,067,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2,872.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,984,000 after purchasing an additional 431,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,350,000 after purchasing an additional 288,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

