Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 811,900 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the December 31st total of 714,900 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 180,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Banner by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banner by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Banner by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Banner by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 24,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $62.69 on Monday. Banner has a 52-week low of $52.35 and a 52-week high of $75.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.10 and a 200 day moving average of $66.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Banner’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BANR. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Banner to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

