Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OZK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Bank OZK to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 12,767 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 35,186 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 15,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2,434.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 61,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Shares of OZK stock opened at $44.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bank OZK has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $49.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.96%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

