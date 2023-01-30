Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public (LON:BOCH) Sets New 1-Year High at $180.00

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 180 ($2.23) and last traded at GBX 179 ($2.22), with a volume of 561716 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172.50 ($2.14).

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Trading Up 3.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 154.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 124.62. The stock has a market cap of £798.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 946.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Constantine Iordanou purchased 101,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £146,748.70 ($181,687.14).

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Company Profile

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, financial, and insurance services. It offers current, savings, notice, instant access, and fixed deposits; housing, student, consumer, business and business premises, term, and home or investment loans; and asset finance, factoring, trade facilities, European financial, project finance, shipping finance, and syndicated and corporate lending services, as well as hire purchase services for car and equipment.

