Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 3,145 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,493 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $1,496,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Trading Down 0.8 %

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

NYSE V traded down $1.92 on Monday, hitting $229.52. 2,689,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,965,051. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $250.58. The company has a market capitalization of $432.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

