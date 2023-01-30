Bank Hapoalim BM Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,779 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM owned about 0.22% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,183. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.90 and a 200-day moving average of $106.50. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $91.37 and a 12 month high of $127.90.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.