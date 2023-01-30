Bank Hapoalim BM Purchases 2,740 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,514 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RIO. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 12.8% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 47,325 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 21.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 49,935 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 8,732 shares during the last quarter. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC now owns 54,431 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 38.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,009 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.48. 1,543,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,690,659. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $84.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

RIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($71.81) to GBX 6,200 ($76.76) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($65.74) to GBX 5,380 ($66.61) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($71.19) to GBX 5,790 ($71.69) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,360.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

