Bank Hapoalim BM Has $891,000 Position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PPH traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $77.81. 18,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,493. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $84.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.25.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

