Bank Hapoalim BM Decreases Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,363,357,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 10,206.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,828,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $321,554,000 after buying an additional 2,801,144 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,969,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $143,738,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 397.2% in the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,546,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,431,000 after buying an additional 1,235,297 shares during the period. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Benchmark cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.80.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $6.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.90. 16,243,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,046,992. The company has a market cap of $296.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.36, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $129.40.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $29.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.07 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

