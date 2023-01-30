Bank Hapoalim BM Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,387 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $9,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 36,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $619,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,228,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IHI traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.59. The stock had a trading volume of 241,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,535. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $46.21 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.69.

