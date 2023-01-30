Bank Hapoalim BM Buys 2,779 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SKYY stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,665. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $54.50 and a 12-month high of $97.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.89.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.