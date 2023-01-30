Bank Hapoalim BM Acquires Shares of 374,000 SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 374,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $16,564,000. SPDR S&P Bank ETF makes up about 2.1% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bank Hapoalim BM owned approximately 0.82% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KBE. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Price Performance

KBE stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.67. 446,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,488. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $58.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.28.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

