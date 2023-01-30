Balancer (BAL) Hits Market Cap of $314.42 Million

Balancer (BAL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Balancer token can now be purchased for about $6.71 or 0.00029017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a total market cap of $314.42 million and $13.44 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Balancer has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002755 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.92 or 0.00397351 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,451.79 or 0.27891147 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.59 or 0.00586157 BTC.
Balancer Profile
Balancer was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 55,030,628 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,824,689 tokens. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancerlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance.
Balancer Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Balancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Balancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.