Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Bought by New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.

New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 113.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the quarter. Baidu comprises 4.8% of New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in Baidu by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,720,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $404,633,000 after acquiring an additional 66,931 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,639,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $349,165,000 after acquiring an additional 221,092 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 211.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $190,062,000 after buying an additional 867,999 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,197,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $178,049,000 after buying an additional 35,233 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,143,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $170,124,000 after buying an additional 17,371 shares during the period. 23.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIDU. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Baidu from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Baidu from $92.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Baidu from $270.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.28.

Baidu stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,447,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,532. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 85.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.63. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.58 and a twelve month high of $171.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

