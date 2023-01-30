Badger DAO Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $30.36 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Badger DAO token can currently be purchased for $3.09 or 0.00013358 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $58.57 million and approximately $30.36 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,938,751 tokens. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

