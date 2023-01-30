AXS Investments LLC Purchases 411 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 208.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,873,000 after purchasing an additional 577,700 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,732,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000,000 after purchasing an additional 349,520 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,211,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,413,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,328,000 after purchasing an additional 251,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 110.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,760,000 after purchasing an additional 229,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $177.68. The company had a trading volume of 246,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,565. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.09. The stock has a market cap of $63.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.42%.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CME Group from $207.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CME Group from $208.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.73.

In other news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

