AXS Investments LLC Increases Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group accounts for approximately 1.9% of AXS Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPG. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 56.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,271,000 after buying an additional 20,022 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $390,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

SPG traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $128.38. 77,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,353. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $149.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 120.20%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

