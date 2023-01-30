AXS Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 4.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $407,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,214,000 after acquiring an additional 53,639 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Chubb by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. MKM Partners upped their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $241.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.33.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

Chubb Stock Performance

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $227.94. 108,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,567. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

