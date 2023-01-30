AXS Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

AXS Investments LLC reduced its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,819 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.40. 118,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,401. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79. The firm has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $98,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,496.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $98,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,496.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $189,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,900 shares of company stock worth $3,794,253. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

