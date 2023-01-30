AXS Investments LLC Acquires 129 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. CX Institutional bought a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 119.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in Ecolab by 3,233.3% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ecolab from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.13.

Ecolab stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.52. The stock had a trading volume of 68,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,337. The company has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.94%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

