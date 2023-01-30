Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AX. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Axos Financial to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Axos Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Axos Financial stock traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $47.31. 163,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,156. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.42. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $228.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.27 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 28.47%. Axos Financial’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Axos Financial news, SVP Ron Pitters sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $85,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,340.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axos Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,565,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,197,000 after purchasing an additional 75,256 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,944,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,477,000 after acquiring an additional 80,318 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Axos Financial by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,899,000 after purchasing an additional 142,385 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,488,000 after purchasing an additional 35,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Axos Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,977,000 after acquiring an additional 26,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.